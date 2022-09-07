Dry Cleaning Ponders Missing Tortoise ‘Gary Ashby’ in New Song

Ahead of their October sophomore release, London-based post-punkers Dry Cleaning have unveiled Stumpwork‘s third single, “Gary Ashby.” The two-minute ode for a runaway tortoise swings like a Wet Leg track, while singer Florence Shaw’s melodies ooze like Nico’s.

The quartet wrote “Gary Ashby” back in December 2020, making it one of the first new tracks written after Dry Cleaning recorded their debut. The song is “a lament about a pet tortoise, escaped as a result of family chaos,” according to a press release.

As previously reported, Stumpwork is out Oct. 21. Dry Cleaning began writing material for it before their debut, New Long Leg, had even been released.

The band is gearing up for a headlining world tour, which will begin on Sept. 17. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and for anyone signed up to the band’s mailing list, a fan pre-sale begins at 3 pm EST on Friday, Sept. 9. The extensive run bleeds into 2023 and will see the band in North America, Europe, Asia, New Zealand and Australia.

Dry Cleaning had previously released “Don’t Press Me” and “Anna Calls From the Arctic” from the upcoming album.

Dry Cleaning 2022 Tour Dates

Sat. Sept. 17 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

Sun. Sept. 18 – Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

Tue. Sept. 20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

Wed. Sept. 21 – San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

Thu. Sept. 22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Memorial Library

Tue. Nov. 8 – Paris, FR @ Le Trabendo

Wed. Nov. 9 – Cologne, DE @ Club Volta

Fri. Nov. 11 – Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

Sat. Nov. 12 – Kortrijk, BE @ Sonic City

Wed. Nov. 30 – Tokyo, JP @ Liquid Room

Thu. Dec. 1 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Tue. Dec. 6 – Auckland, NZ @ Tuning Fork

Wed. Dec. 7 – Wellington, NZ @ San Fran

Fri. Dec. 9 – Brisbane, AU @ The Brightside

Sat. Dec. 10 – Meredith, AU @ Meredith Festival

Mon. Dec. 12 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Tue. Dec. 13 – Melbourne, AU @ The Corner Hotel

Wed. Dec. 14 – Sydney, AU @ Manning Bar

Fri. Dec. 16 – Perth, AU @ Rosemount Hotel

Tue. Jan. 10, 2023 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

Wed. Jan. 11, 2023 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

Fri. Jan. 13, 2023 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

Sat. Jan 14, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

Tue. Jan. 17, 2023 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

Wed. Jan. 18, 2023 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune

Thu. Jan. 19, 2023 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Jan. 21, 2023 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

Mon. Jan. 23, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Tue. Jan. 24, 2023 – Tucson, AZ @ Congress Plaza

Thu. Jan. 26, 2023 – Dallas, TX @ Texas Theatre

Fri. Jan. 27, 2023 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

Sat. Jan. 28, 2023 – New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre

Sun. Jan. 29, 2023 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Tue. Jan. 31, 2023 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Wed. Feb. 1, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Thu. Feb. 2, 2023 – Brooklyn, NY @ Pioneers Works

Tue. Feb. 14, 2023 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Wed. Feb. 15, 2023 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

Fri. Feb. 17, 2023 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

Sat. Feb. 18, 2023 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy

Mon. Feb. 20, 2023 – Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

Tue. Feb. 21, 2023 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

Wed Feb. 22, 2023 – Sheffield, UK @ O2 Academy

Fri. Feb. 24, 2023 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

Sat. Feb. 25, 2023 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

Sun. Feb. 26, 2023 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

Tue. Feb. 28, 2023 – Cardiff, UK @ Tramshed

Wed. March 1, 2023 – Brighton, UK @ Chalk

Fri. March 3, 2023 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Mon. Mar. 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA

Wed. Mar. 15, 2023 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser Strand

Thu. Mar. 16, 2023 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

Sat. Mar. 18, 2023 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

Sun. Mar. 19, 2023 – Groningen, NL @ Vera

Mon. Mar. 20, 2023 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

Tue. March 22, 2023 – Offenbach, DE @ Hafen2

Thu. Mar. 23, 2023 – Munich, DE @ Strom

Fri. Mar. 24, 2023 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

Fri. Mar. 25, 2023 – Prague, CZ @ Futurum

Mon. Mar. 27, 2023 – Warsaw, PL @ Hybrydy

Tue. Mar. 28, 2023 – Leipzig, DE @ UT Connewitz

Wed. Mar. 29, 2023 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

Fri. Mar. 31, 2023 – Rotterdam, NL @ Maassilo

Sat. Apr. 1, 2023 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix