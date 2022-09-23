Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little
DMC
The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels
Brian Ennals
The Infinite Nihilistic Jest of Brian Ennals and Infinity Knives

Dead & Company’s Summer 2023 Tour Will Be Their Last

They formed following the Grateful Dead’s last show in 2015
dead and company
(Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company are calling it quits.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the band, which features John Mayer, Bob Weir, and other former Dead players, said that next summer’s run will be their last.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the statement said. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Dead & Company formed in 2015 following the Grateful Dead’s final shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The group didn’t include Dead bassist Phil Lesh, who continued with his solo career. Since then, the band has been playing arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums in the summers (and sometimes fall and winter) ever since. The group played Dead songs and covers, and never recorded any music together (that has been released)

Also Read

Dead & Company Plot 2022 Summer Tour

In January, the group will host their Playing in the Sand festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

Last year, we took in the band’s three-night stand over Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl. Here’s our recap of what took place.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Brings a Good Cause to Riot Fest

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

you may like

more from spin

Taylor Hawkins death
News

Matt Cameron, Kim Thayil, Kesha, Taylor Momsen and More Added to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Lineup

dead and company
News

Dead & Company’s Summer 2023 Tour Will Be Their Last

Sleater-Kinney
News

Hear Courtney Barnett on Lead Track From Sleater-Kinney Covers LP

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top