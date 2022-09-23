Dead & Company’s Summer 2023 Tour Will Be Their Last

Grateful Dead spinoff group Dead & Company are calling it quits.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the band, which features John Mayer, Bob Weir, and other former Dead players, said that next summer’s run will be their last.

“As we put the finishing touches on booking venues, and understanding that word travels fast, we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the statement said. “Stay tuned for a full list of dates for what will surely be an exciting, celebratory, and heartfelt last run of shows.”

Dead & Company formed in 2015 following the Grateful Dead’s final shows at Chicago’s Soldier Field. The group didn’t include Dead bassist Phil Lesh, who continued with his solo career. Since then, the band has been playing arenas, amphitheaters and stadiums in the summers (and sometimes fall and winter) ever since. The group played Dead songs and covers, and never recorded any music together (that has been released)

In January, the group will host their Playing in the Sand festival in Riviera Cancun, Mexico.

Last year, we took in the band’s three-night stand over Halloween weekend at the Hollywood Bowl. Here’s our recap of what took place.