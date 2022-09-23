Instagram Facebook Twitter
Hear Courtney Barnett on Lead Track From Sleater-Kinney Covers LP

‘Dig Me In’ also finds St. Vincent, Wilco and Jason Isbell re-imagining songs from ‘Dig Me Out’

Sleater-Kinney has revealed full details of a previously announced 25th anniversary covers collection in tribute to its beloved album Dig Me Out. The aptly named Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album will be released Oct. 21 and is led by Courtney Barnett’s rendition of “Words and Guitar.”

Also featured on the album are St. Vincent, Wilco, Margo Price, TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe, Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, Low and The Linda Lindas. 25% of net proceeds from the Dig Me In will go to the SMYRC (Sexual & Gender Minority Resource Center).

“The artists who appear on Dig Me In have not so much covered the 13 original songs, but reinterpreted and reimagined them,” the group says. “Through added layers or the subtraction of guitars and drums, they provide a new way into the songs. Fresh rage, joy, pain, reclamation, slyness, and longing. Other interpretations slow down or stretch out the songs, trading urgency for contemplation, weariness or even a hint of ease.”

 

Courtney Barnett

Also Read

Watch Sleater-Kinney, Courtney Barnett and Fred Armisen Cover Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Physical’

Here is the track list for Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album:

“Dig Me Out,” St. Vincent
“One More Hour,” Wilco
“Turn It On,” Margo Price
“The Drama You’ve Been Craving,” Tunde Adebimpe
“Heart Factory,” Self Esteem
“Words and Guitar,” Courtney Barnett
“It’s Enough,” Black Belt Eagle Scout
“Little Babies,” The Linda Lindas
“Not What You Want,” Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires
“Buy Her Candy,” Tyler Cole
“Things You Say,” Big Joanie
“Dance Song ’97,” Low
“Jenny,” NNAMDÏ

