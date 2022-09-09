Chris Shiflett Rocks With Nashville Twang on ‘Born & Raised’

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fresh off performing in London with his Foo Fighters bandmates for the first time since drummer Taylor Hawkins’ death, guitarist Chris Shiflett has released his second solo single in recent weeks, “Born & Raised.” The track offers up a big dose of Nashville twang thanks to contributions from crack Music City players such as bassist Jack Lawrence (The Raconteurs), drummer Julian Doro (Eagles Of Death Metal), keyboardist Mike Webb and steel guitarist Luke Schneider.

 

Produced by four-time Grammy winner Vance Powell, “Born & Raised” was recorded in March 2021 just as the first COVID-19 vaccines were becoming available. “I hadn’t done much traveling post-COVID lockdown, so I was a little nervous heading out there to work with a producer and roomful of musicians I didn’t really know,” Shiflett says. “In true Nashville style, we made our introductions and got right down to work, hammering out the basic tracks in a few hours. Vance was great and made me feel right at home, and the group of players he put together were on point.”

“Born & Raised” and the previously released “Long, Long Year” are expected to appear on Shiflett’s next solo album, which will be out in 2023. The artist performed at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this week, backed by mandolin player Sierra Hull, bassist Mike Bub and fiddle player Michael Cleveland.

Paul McCartney, Taylor Hawkins’ Son Shane Help Foo Fighters Close London Tribute Concert

Shiflett has a handful of solo gigs on tap, including Sept. 17 at the Beachlife Ranch Festival in Redondo Beach, Calif., and four west coast gigs in December in Tempe, Ariz. (Dec. 3), Anaheim, Calif., (Dec. 8), Las Vegas (Dec. 17) and Los Angeles (Dec. 28).

As previously reported, Foo Fighters will lead a second Hawkins tribute on Sept. 27 at Los Angeles’ KIA Forum, which will feature appearances by Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus, Joan Jett, Kiss bassist Gene Simmons, Motley Crue’s Nikki Sixx, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith, Rage Against The Machine’s Brad Wilk, Travis Barker, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang with Lars Ulrich, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler and Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen.

