Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Manager, Charged With Murder in Atlanta Shooting

Ludacris‘ manager Chaka Zulu has been charged with murder, aggravated assault and simple battery, among other things, a number of outlets have reported. The music industry executive, whose birth name is Ahmed Obafemi, was involved in a shooting at the APT 4B restaurant in Atlanta in June where three men were shot. Officers arrived at the scene and took the victims to the hospital, where 23-year-old Artez Jamil Benton succumbed to his injuries.

Zulu was identified as a suspect and turned himself in voluntarily on Sept. 13. He posted the $200,000 bail later that day. On Sept. 17, the manager’s lawyer posted a statement on his Instagram account, claiming that he acted in self-defense.

“In an attempt to save his life, Mr. Zulu lawfully discharged his weapon in self-defense, a weapon that he was licensed to carry. Mr. Zulu fully cooperated with law enforcement officials and their investigation, and voluntarily turned himself in once he learned of the arrest warrants,” the statement reads. “Mr. Zulu remains confident that his name will be cleared of these charges through the judicial process. It is not lost on Mr. Zulu that someone lost his life, but had Mr. Zulu not lawfully defended himself, Mr. Zulu would have been killed that night.”

The statement went on to say the incident happened at Zulu’s place of business and that he was shot in the back during the altercation. Read the full statement here.