Instagram Facebook Twitter
Whitney’s 2000s-Era Pop Inspirations Hit Just Right on Spark
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks
Pearl Jam Honors 9/11 Anniversary at Heartfelt Madison Square Garden Show

Britney Spears Hints at Never Performing Again in Instagram Post

The singer also posted a series of other messages decrying her 13-year conservatorship
Britney Spears
Photo: Gabe Ginsberg / FilmMagic

Britney Spears returned to Instagram over the weekend to rail against her 13-year conservatorship and hint that she “probably” won’t perform live again due to being “pretty traumatized” and “pissed as fuck.”

The text has since been deleted from the post, but the accompanying photo remains of a completely nude Spears facing away from the camera with a heart sticker over her rear end. In it, the artist added that out of all the music made during the conservatorship, she only likes one — “Work Bitch.”

“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one — Work Bitch…the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” Spears wrote. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me…just saying…2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever…and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour…they never showed me any.… I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Over the past 24 hours, Spears has also posted several lengthy audio messages discussing things that happened during the conservatorship. In one, she said, “It’s extremely hard for me to accept the fact that my family did that to me. It will be hard for me for the rest of my life. As for my Mom and Dad who sat back and hid coffee from me at the house to wake me up from feeling dead and scared like an old lady … and threw me away … I will say it loud and proud … I pray you both burn in hell.”

Britney Spears

Also Read

Britney Spears Posts Video About Conservatorship: ‘They Were Trying to F–king Kill Me’

Amid the ongoing controversy, Spears has her first massive hit in years thanks to her Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” which reinterprets the latter’s “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.”

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Channel 8 (@britneyspears)

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

you may like

more from spin

Yungblud
News

Yungblud Unveils Massive 2023 World Tour

Weyes Blood
News

Weyes Blood ‘Seeks Freedom’ on New Album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Whitney
Interviews

Whitney’s 2000s-Era Pop Inspirations Hit Just Right on Spark

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top