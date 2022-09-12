Britney Spears Hints at Never Performing Again in Instagram Post

Britney Spears returned to Instagram over the weekend to rail against her 13-year conservatorship and hint that she “probably” won’t perform live again due to being “pretty traumatized” and “pissed as fuck.”

The text has since been deleted from the post, but the accompanying photo remains of a completely nude Spears facing away from the camera with a heart sticker over her rear end. In it, the artist added that out of all the music made during the conservatorship, she only likes one — “Work Bitch.”

“I will be honest in the beginning 13 years of conservatorship like 8 videos I only like one — Work Bitch…the most offensive SO CALLED professional pictures on every tour,” Spears wrote. “I mean they could have at least cheated and retouched them for me…just saying…2 day shoots for new show in Vegas literally the worst ever…and me excited for the pictures for 5 months on tour…they never showed me any.… I’d rather quit shit in my pool and shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life.”

Over the past 24 hours, Spears has also posted several lengthy audio messages discussing things that happened during the conservatorship. In one, she said, “It’s extremely hard for me to accept the fact that my family did that to me. It will be hard for me for the rest of my life. As for my Mom and Dad who sat back and hid coffee from me at the house to wake me up from feeling dead and scared like an old lady … and threw me away … I will say it loud and proud … I pray you both burn in hell.”

Amid the ongoing controversy, Spears has her first massive hit in years thanks to her Elton John collaboration “Hold Me Closer,” which reinterprets the latter’s “Tiny Dancer” and “The One.”