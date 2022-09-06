Instagram Facebook Twitter
30 Signature Guitars for Modern Artists
The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise
Björk Shimmies in a Mushroom Forest in ‘Atopos’ Video

Björk Shimmies in a Mushroom Forest in ‘Atopos’ Video

‘If we don’t grow outwards towards love / We’ll implode inwards towards destruction,’ Icelandic artist sings

Björk shimmies and sways in a strange mushroom forest in the video for “Atopos,” the first single from her upcoming album Fossora. In the Viðar Logi-directed clip, Björk is surrounded by a bass clarinet section and Gabber Modus Operandi’s DJ Kasimyn as she sings about the importance of interpersonal connection:

“If we don’t grow outwards towards love / We’ll implode inwards towards destruction / If my plant doesn’t reach towards you / There’s internal erosion towards all / Pursuing the light too hard is a form of hiding.”

Musically, “Atopos” extends Björk’s devotion to unconventional instrumental backdrops topped by her instantly recognizable vocals, and lives up to her description last week of the album as “biological techno.”

“It is a good intro — kinda like Fossora´s passport. Sonically a heavy bottom-ended bass world. We have 6 bass clarinets, punchy sub drilling, nesting and digging us into the ground,” Bjork wrote of “Atopos” on Twitter.

Also Read

Björk Unveils Fossora Release Date, Cover Art

The track received an immediate co-sign from Matmos’ Drew Daniel, who worked with Björk on her 2001 album Vespertine. “Top lyrics, bold form/arrangement, wide dynamic difference between pillow soft breakdown and the clamor of its ending,” he wrote on Twitter. “Plus she’s found a way to mix gabber into a tune without a bunch of flammy kicks sounding like a flatulent motorboat. It’s class.”

Fossora is the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia, which was nominated for the best alternative album Grammy. Björk has been fairly active on the road this year after having not toured since 2019, and will play three shows in South America in November as part of Primavera Sound’s expansion to the region.

Björk is also looking back at her discography in the new podcast Sonic Symbolism, which launched last week with episodes on the albums Debut, Post and Homogenic.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

you may like

more from spin

Photo courtesy of the Wonder Years
Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Sharon Latham
Lists

30 Signature Guitars for Modern Artists

Pixies
News

Pixies Debate the Merits of Van Halen, Drop Acid on ‘Dregs of the Wine’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top