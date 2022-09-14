Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks
I Write the Songs…
Dear Boy
Dear Boy’s Decade-in-the-Making Debut

Björk Keeps It Weird on Love-Themed New Song ‘Ovule’

“it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world,” she says of the track
Photo: Vidar Logi

Björk keeps it weird on “Ovule,” the second track to be released in advance of her new album, Fossora. Björk contributed timpani and trombone arrangements and crafted the beat in tandem with sideproject, while El Guincho offered additional production.

In the accompanying video, executive produced by Kat Davey, Björk dons a series of increasingly bizarre dark red, black and metallic silver outfits as she sings about love in its many forms. She says of the song:

“ovule for me is my definition of love
it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world
and i imagine 2 spheres or satellites following us around
one above us that represents ideal love
one below us representing the shadows of love
and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love,
where the everyday monday-morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in”

 

Also Read

Björk Shimmies in a Mushroom Forest in ‘Atopos’ Video

Fossora will be released on Sept. 30 through One Little Independent. It’s the follow-up to 2017’s Utopia, which was nominated for the best alternative album Grammy. Björk has been fairly active on the road this year after having not toured since 2019, and will play three shows in South America in November as part of Primavera Sound’s expansion to the region.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

you may like

more from spin

Billie Eilish
News

Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Olivia Newton-John Highlight Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

James LoMenzo from the band Megadeth performing at the Sentrum Scene on June 05, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. (Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
Features

The 12 Worst Heavy Metal Albums of All Time

Morrissey
News

Morrissey Plans Fall North American Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top