Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Olivia Newton-John Highlight Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

David Bowie, Madonna, Beck, Etta James, Pete Rock, RZA as Bobby Digital, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Motorhead, Billie Eilish and Duran Duran are among the artists releasing exclusive vinyl at stores nationwide on Nov. 25 as part of this year’s Record Store Day Black Friday event.

Eilish’s Happier Than Ever will receive its exclusive double LP release via Darkroom / Interscope as one of the few newer titles on this year’s Black Friday list. In honor of the late Grease icon Olivia Newton-John, fans can look forward to an exclusive Physical LP picture disc, while Bowie’s The Next Day will be released as an EP and his Peace On Earth/Little Drummer Boy with Bing Crosby will come out on an exclusive 12″ vinyl.

For ’60s and ’70s country-rock and psych fans, the Flying Burrito Brothers’ Live From The Bottom Line NYC 1976, Jerry Garcia’s Pure Jerry: Coliseum, Hampton, VA, and Janis Joplin & Jorma Kaukonen’s The Legendary Typewriter Tape: 6/25/64 will be pressed for the first time in celebration of the event.

The full list of titles is available on RSD’s Web site, as is a breakdown of participating stores.

In January, Taylor Swift was named the first-ever 2022 RSD global ambassador.