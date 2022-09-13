Big Thief Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

Big Thief has announced a spring 2023 tour of North America, the U.K. and Europe in support of its latest 4AD album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.
The group will perform for the first time at some of the biggest venues of its career, including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Radio Music Hall. The tour begins Jan. 31 in Burlington, Vt., with North American dates running through March 2 at Radio City. The international portion starts April 5 in Gateshead, England, and concludes April 29 in Lisbon.
Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time on Sept. 16, with a 24-hour Spotify happening two days earlier.
Big Thief has a handful of shows on tap in the Far East before the end of the year, beginning Nov. 12 in Seoul and wrapping Dec. 4 in Wellington, N.Z.
Big Thief Tour Dates
Sat. Nov. 12 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall – SOLD OUT
Mon. Nov. 14 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro – SOLD OUT
Tue. Nov. 15 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro
Thu. Nov. 17 – Tokyo, Japan @ The Garden Hall
Fri. Nov. 18 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East – SOLD OUT
Mon. Nov. 21 – Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre
Wed. Nov. 23 – Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum – SOLD OUT
Thu. Nov. 24 – Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum – SOLD OUT
Fri. Nov. 25 – Melbourne, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Hall
Sun. Nov. 27 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre
Wed. Nov. 30 – Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre – SOLD OUT
Fri. Dec. 2 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
Sat. Dec. 3 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation – SOLD OUT
Sun. Dec. 4 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House
Tue. Jan. 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
Fri. Feb. 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
Sat. Feb. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
Sun. Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
Tue. Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman
Thu. Feb. 9 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford
Fri. Feb. 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge
Sat. Feb. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
Wed. Feb. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre
Thu. Feb. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
Fri. Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater
Sat. Feb. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
Mon. Feb. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre
Tue. Feb. 21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell
Fri. Feb. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
Sat. Feb. 25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
Thu. March 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
Wed. Apr. 5 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead
Thu. Apr. 6 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
Fri. Apr. 7 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
Sat. Apr. 8 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
Tue. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
Wed. Apr. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo
Sat. Apr. 15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival
Sun. Apr. 16 – Groningen, NL @ SPOT/De Oosterpoort
Tue. Apr. 18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
Sat. Apr. 22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle
Sun. Apr. 23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
Wed. Apr. 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz
Thu. Apr. 27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon
Fri. Apr. 28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
Sat. Apr. 29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV Lisboa ao Vivo