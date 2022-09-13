Big Thief Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

Big Thief has announced a spring 2023 tour of North America, the U.K. and Europe in support of its latest 4AD album, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You.

The group will perform for the first time at some of the biggest venues of its career, including Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Radio Music Hall. The tour begins Jan. 31 in Burlington, Vt., with North American dates running through March 2 at Radio City. The international portion starts April 5 in Gateshead, England, and concludes April 29 in Lisbon.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time on Sept. 16, with a 24-hour Spotify happening two days earlier.

Big Thief has a handful of shows on tap in the Far East before the end of the year, beginning Nov. 12 in Seoul and wrapping Dec. 4 in Wellington, N.Z.

Big Thief Tour Dates

Sat. Nov. 12 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall – SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 14 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro – SOLD OUT

Tue. Nov. 15 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

Thu. Nov. 17 – Tokyo, Japan @ The Garden Hall

Fri. Nov. 18 – Tokyo, JP @ O-East – SOLD OUT

Mon. Nov. 21 – Perth, AUS @ Astor Theatre

Wed. Nov. 23 – Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum – SOLD OUT

Thu. Nov. 24 – Melbourne, AUS @ The Forum – SOLD OUT

Fri. Nov. 25 – Melbourne, AUS @ Melbourne Recital Hall

Sun. Nov. 27 – Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

Wed. Nov. 30 – Brisbane, AUS @ Princess Theatre – SOLD OUT

Fri. Dec. 2 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

Sat. Dec. 3 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation – SOLD OUT

Sun. Dec. 4 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House

Tue. Jan. 31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

Fri. Feb. 3 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Feb. 4 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

Sun. Feb. 5 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

Tue. Feb. 7 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman

Thu. Feb. 9 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford

Fri. Feb. 10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge

Sat. Feb. 11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

Wed. Feb. 15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre

Thu. Feb. 16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Fri. Feb. 17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

Sat. Feb. 18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

Mon. Feb. 20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre

Tue. Feb. 21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell

Fri. Feb. 24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

Sat. Feb. 25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Thu. March 2 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

Wed. Apr. 5 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead

Thu. Apr. 6 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

Fri. Apr. 7 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

Sat. Apr. 8 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

Tue. Apr. 11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

Wed. Apr. 12 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

Sat. Apr. 15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Motel Mozaïque Festival

Sun. Apr. 16 – Groningen, NL @ SPOT/De Oosterpoort

Tue. Apr. 18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

Sat. Apr. 22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Sun. Apr. 23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

Wed. Apr. 26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

Thu. Apr. 27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

Fri. Apr. 28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

Sat. Apr. 29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV Lisboa ao Vivo