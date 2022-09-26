Beck Covers Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ in Homage to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Song was featured during NBC’s Sunday Night Football ahead of an Oct. 2 game between Tampa Bay and Kansas City
Courtesy of Beck

Yes, football fans. That was indeed Beck covering Neil Young’s classic “Old Man” during a commercial break in the Sunday Night Football clash between the San Francisco 49ers and Denver Broncos. The question is … why?

In highlighting the song’s lyric “24 and there’s so much more,” the NBC Sports ad was meant to promote the forthcoming Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 2, and nod to the fact that both teams’ quarterbacks, Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes, won Super Bowl at the age of 24.

The advertisement shows clips of Brady and Mahomes celebrating their Super Bowl victories as Beck strums along on an acoustic guitar.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SNF on NBC (@snfonnbc)

Eight-time Grammy-winner Beck hasn’t released any other new music since 2020’s Hyperspace. As previously reported, he will open Arcade Fire’s upcoming North American with a nightly acoustic set, beginning Oct. 28 in Washington, D.C.

Meanwhile, Young’s music is still unavailable on Spotify after he pulled it in January in protest of the company keeping Joe Rogan on its platform.

