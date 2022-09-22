Instagram Facebook Twitter
Nikki Lane
Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little
DMC
The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels
Brian Ennals
The Infinite Nihilistic Jest of Brian Ennals and Infinity Knives

Beach House to Replace Iggy Pop at Desert Daze Festival

Pop’s French-based band was unable to enter the U.S. due to visa complications
(Photo: Christopher Polk / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images)

Beach House will replace Iggy Pop as the final night headliner at the upcoming Desert Daze festival near Lake Perris, Calif., after Pop’s French-based band was unable to enter the United States due to visa complications. The performance was to be Pop’s only one in North America this year.

“I am disappointed to announce the cancellation of my appearance at the Desert Daze Festival,” says Pop. “Due to a confluence of world events, we have had unprecedented visa issues for my French band way beyond our control, and the band can’t enter the United States in time for the date. I am frustrated to let my U.S. fans down. I’ve left no stone unturned to be there with you on October 2nd, but now I can only plan to play this wonderful festival again in the future.”

Pop’s next album was produced by Andrew Watt and features appearances by Pearl Jam touring multi-instrumentalist Josh Klinghoffer and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. No details about its release have yet been made available.

As previously reported, Desert Daze will be held Sept. 30-Oct. 2 and is headlined by King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard and Tame Impala, the latter performing its landmark sophomore album Lonerism in its entirety.

Also Read

King Gizzard And The Lizard Wizard Set October Release for Three New LPs

The bill will be rounded out by Men I Trust, BADBADNOTGOOD, Cymande, Kikagaku Moyo, Reggie Watts, Pond, Fuzz, Perfume Genius and Chicano Batman, among many others.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

Community

6 Indigenous Women Fighting for Justice Through Music and Activism

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Louie Banks
News

Shania Twain Is Back With New Single ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Nikki Lane
Interviews

Nikki Lane Softens Up… a Little

(Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
News

Stevie Nicks Releases New Cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top