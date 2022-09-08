Artists to Check Out at Beachlife Festival

We all love music, and we all love the beach… so why not combine the two for an awesome weekend of sun, sand and sound at the BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival?

The inaugural fest, taking place September 16-18 in Redondo Beach, California, has a stated mission of inspiring community, authenticity and generosity through the celebration of music, art and the Southern California beachlife culture. Which sounds pretty great to us. The artists on board to join the celebration are absolutely stellar, too.

The first-night festivities will kick off with headlining sets from Colorado folk-rock superstars the Lumineers – who will be unfurling the Americana jams from their extensive catalog as well as their brand-new release, Brightside – as well as pop and blue-eyed soul legends Daryl Hall & John Oates, who are guaranteed to bring a hits-packed, sing-along-to-every-word set list to the beach.

Also on tap for Friday are the inimitable, part-old-time-western-movie, part-traveling-circus stylings of Old Crow Medicine Show, the Southern indie sounds of Waxahatchee and the trad-folk-meets-punk-rock grooves of the John Doe Folk Trio, among others.

Night Two will be topped by pure country star-power in the form of Dierks Bentley and Ashley McBryde. But that’s not all: also coming to the BeachLife stage. The legacy of Waylon Jennings will be honored with a once-in-a-lifetime performance by his son, Shooter, who will be joined by a slew of special guests and surprise collaborations with the likes of Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett, Devon Allman, Lukas Nelson, Yelawolf, the White Buffalo and more slated to join him.

The final night of BeachLife, meanwhile, will be an unforgettable one, with a performance by multi-Grammy-award winning phenom Brandi Carlile, whose impassioned songs and awe-inspiring voice have captivated audiences around the world. Carlile will share the headlining spot with country-rock experimentalists Wilco, one of music’s most inventive, exciting and shape-shifting live acts for more than three decades.

And that’s not all. Rounding out the Night Three bill are Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, who have played with everyone from the legendary Willie Nelson (Lukas’ dad) to Neil Young to Lady Gaga; the dynamic duo Maddie and Tae, who spent months on the country charts with their breakout hit “Girl in a Country Song”; and the powerhouse husband-and-wife team War and Treaty, who have been taking the folk genre by storm and creating mini-hurricanes along the way.

It all adds up to a weekend of music not to be missed. And, oh yeah – did we mention it’s right by the beach?

If this sounds like your jam, grab your shades, sunscreen and earplugs and head over to BeachLifeRanch.com for tickets and more information.