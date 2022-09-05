5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls

Name John Rzeznik

Current city Chicago, IL

Really want to be in Chicago, as well! I’m happy to be here.

Excited about Our new album Chaos in Bloom (August 12th).

My current music collection has a lot of My current music collection mostly consists of records I grew up listening to. Peter Gabriel’s album So, The Clash, John Prine, Echo & the Bunnymen.

Preferred format Streaming.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Heaven Up Here, Echo & the Bunnymen



Ian McCulloch is the best post-punk British singer and this album is just filled with great songs. Will Sergeant’s guitar playing is also incredibly original.

2

So, Peter Gabriel

I love Peter Gabriel because of his voice and the overall soulfulness of his lyrics.

3

Live at Leeds, The Who

To me, these guys were THE original punk band. These versions of the songs are just on another level. They’re so muscular and intense.

4

The Suburbs, Arcade Fire

I think it’s their best record. The songwriting is incredible. Every track on the record is a just a great song. There is zero filler.

5

London Calling, The Clash



No exaggeration, I think it’s the best rock ‘n roll record ever made by the coolest band that ever existed.