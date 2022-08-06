Young Slo-Be, Rising Stockton Rapper, Dead at 29

Young Slo-Be has died at the age of 29. According to local news outlets, the rising Stockton rapper (real name Disean Victor) was the victim of a shooting on Friday and found dead in an apartment on Trevino Avenue in Manteca, CA.



Promoter Thizzler On The Roof confirmed the death of Young Slo-Be in a statement. “We are saddened to confirm that Young Slo-Be was killed this morning in Manteca, CA. We’ve worked with Slo-Be since 2020, and from early on we knew that his work ethic and the care he put into his artistry would take him very far,” the statement reads. “He saw the most mainstream success with his song “I Love You” which has gone viral on TikTok, but he also leaves behind a strong catalog with multiple albums and a cult following that has followed him for years.”



“We had high hopes for Young Slo-Be’s career and looked forward to doing more great work together,” it continued. “This senseless act of violence has taken a man from his family and leaves a huge void in the West Coast music community. We hope to see a day where this kind of thing isn’t so common. We’ll miss him dearly.”



Young Slo-Be was a prominent name in Stockton and rose to TikTok fame after his song “I Love You” went viral on the platform.





Young Slo-Be was the subject of our July Blue Chips column, where he discussed his latest album Southeast and tragically spoke about his hope to live longer than his far too many fallen peers. Read the full profile here.