George Michael: A Life Tells The Story Of A Gifted, Tortured Soul
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano
‘Plastic Crack’: Pharoahe Monch on the Addictive World of Marvel Figurines

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Go Up in Smoke on New Single, ‘Burning’

Track was inspired by a fire in Karen O’s New York apartment back in the late ’90s
Photo: Jason Al-Taan

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O reflects on a fire that nearly destroyed her East Village apartment in the late 1990s on the group’s new single, “Burning,” a video for which is expected on Friday (Aug. 12). Driven by a piano loop inspired by The Four Seasons’ “Beggin,'” the track is drawn from the group’s next album, Cool It Down, due Sept. 30 from Secretly Canadian.

Discussing “Burning,” Karen O recalls leaving a votive candle burning in her New York home and going across the street for a drink, only to return and find a massive blaze having already been extinguished by firefighters.

Jonathan Cohen

