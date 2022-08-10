Yeah Yeah Yeahs Go Up in Smoke on New Single, ‘Burning’

Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O reflects on a fire that nearly destroyed her East Village apartment in the late 1990s on the group’s new single, “Burning,” a video for which is expected on Friday (Aug. 12). Driven by a piano loop inspired by The Four Seasons’ “Beggin,'” the track is drawn from the group’s next album, Cool It Down, due Sept. 30 from Secretly Canadian.



Discussing “Burning,” Karen O recalls leaving a votive candle burning in her New York home and going across the street for a drink, only to return and find a massive blaze having already been extinguished by firefighters.



<br /> <br /> "All electronic goods were melted and demolished like my laptop, cameras etc. but oddly enough, the items that held the most sentimental value remained intact, like sketchbooks, a favorite sweater with hearts across the chest and photographs," she says. "I had photos of my parents in their youth where the fire burnt around the two of them as if there was some intangible force field protecting them — many photos like that, mysteriously leaving the beloved subjects untouched." <br /> <br /> "If the world is on fire, I hope the most beloved stay protected and that we do all we can to protect what we cherish most in this life," she continues. <br /> <br /> "Burning" has already been played live several times during the Yeah Yeah Yeahs' summer tour, most recently July 29 at the Osheaga festival in Montreal. The group will be back in action Sept. 18 at Riot Fest in Chicago, ahead of two big shows Oct. 1 at Forest Hills Tennis Stadium just outside Manhattan and Oct. 6 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.