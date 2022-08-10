Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O reflects on a fire that nearly destroyed her East Village apartment in the late 1990s on the group’s new single, “Burning,” a video for which is expected on Friday (Aug. 12). Driven by a piano loop inspired by The Four Seasons’ “Beggin,'” the track is drawn from the group’s next album, Cool It Down, due Sept. 30 from Secretly Canadian.
Discussing “Burning,” Karen O recalls leaving a votive candle burning in her New York home and going across the street for a drink, only to return and find a massive blaze having already been extinguished by firefighters.
Yeah Yeah Yeahs Go Up in Smoke on New Single, ‘Burning’
