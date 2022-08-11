Instagram Facebook Twitter
The First Ever Concert for the Earth Was Held Inside a Volcano
'Plastic Crack': Pharoahe Monch on the Addictive World of Marvel Figurines
Odd Jobs: How Bouncing Souls Bassist Bryan Kienlen Came to Own a Tattoo Shop When Not On Tour

Weezer’s Broadway Residency Canceled Due to ‘Low Ticket Sales’

The five-show run was set to begin Sept. 18
Weezer announces Broadway residency
(Photo by Sergione Infuso / Corbis via Getty Images)

Weezer’s planned Broadway residency, which was to constitute Sept. 13-18 shows at the Broadway Theatre, has been canceled “due to low ticket sales and unbelievably high expenses,” according to a Discord post from frontman Rivers Cuomo. In spite of the announcement, tickets remain on sale for all five shows; SPIN has requested further comment from Weezer’s publicist and management.

During SZNZ: In Residence On Broadway, Weezer was planning to play each of its four SZNZ EPs in their entirety, with a fifth date added for an “encore.” Each night was also supposed to feature “a unique set of Weezer classics.”

“I’m very sorry to be telling you this now after we’ve already invested so much time, thought and emotion,” Cuomo said. “Extra apologies to those of you who cleared schedules and made travel plans to be with us. I loved where we were going and I hope we can find a way to resurrect our vision.”

Weezer guitarist Brian Bell later posted a photo on Instagram showing a large dry erase board loaded with rare songs the band was planning to perform. “Twas not to be (at least for now),” he wrote in the caption. “Such an ‘endless bummer.'”

The SZNZ EP series began in March with Spring and was followed in June by Summer. No firm release dates have been announced for the Fall and Summer installments.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

