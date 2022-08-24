Instagram Facebook Twitter
Marcus King
Marcus King Rocks Through the Pain on Dan Auerbach-Produced Young Blood
A Day in the Life of…Doll Machine
Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot’s Provocative Pop

Watch Gogol Bordello Play for Ukrainian Soldiers at Secret Gig

Band’s new album, ‘Solidaritine,’ arrives Sept. 16

Gogol Bordello played a secret gig last week for Ukrainian soldiers at an undisclosed location in the war-torn country, a performance chronicled by Vice World News. The band’s frontman, Eugene Hutz, was born in Ukraine in 1972 and emigrated to America 20 years later.

We had an opportunity to support our fighters, defenders, border guards and some refugees with our band — [to] support musically, morally, spiritually,” he told Vice. “Music remains to be a very serious force … a very serious weapon of defense for people for whom burning out and getting tired of war is not an option. People of Ukraine are standing their ground, protecting European values [and] democracy. Everything that you grew to enjoy is under attack right now in Ukraine.”

Gogol Bordello has already organized several benefit concerts to aid victims of the war in Ukraine and is donating a share of its touring income to the cause. At the secret gig, the band was joined by members of the National Border Guard Service Orchestra.

“To see our songs being played so fiercely by soldiers and for soldiers was the greatest test of their worth,” Hutz added. “If you feel you want to participate in saving lives of Ukrainian people who are defending their peace and their motherland, please donate to Razom For Ukraine,” a Ukrainian-run non-profit organization that has raised millions to aid war victims.

Gogol Bordello’s new Walter Schreifels-produced album, Solidaritine, will be released on Sept. 16. A supporting North American tour begins Oct. 20 in Millvale, Pa. “The album is really about uniting the people of goodwill,” Hutz says. “Releasing any kind of art that doesn’t address the situation in Ukraine right now would be pretty despicable.”

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

you may like

more from spin

Hayley Kiyoko
Interviews

How Making Panorama Helped Hayley Kiyoko Heal

Gogol Bordello
News

Watch Gogol Bordello Play for Ukrainian Soldiers at Secret Gig

OFK is a virtual band with a very real EP. (Photo courtesy of Team OFK)
Uncategorized

We Are OFK Brings a Virtual Band’s Debut EP to an Episodic Narrative Video Game Format

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top