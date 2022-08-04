Watch Eddie Vedder Join the Strokes for ‘Juicebox’ in Seattle

Fresh off wrapping up Pearl Jam‘s first European tour in four years, Eddie Vedder joined the Strokes last night (Aug. 3) at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park for a performance of “Juicebox,” a track on which the musicians have previously teamed on a handful of occasions dating back to 2006.

Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas has spoken frequently of Pearl Jam’s impact on his own songwriting. “When I first met Eddie, I feel like I sensed genuine surprise when he learned how much we were influenced by Pearl Jam,” he said in the Pearl Jam 20 book in 2011. “People have never understood that about us. They’d always say The Ramones and The Stooges. But my favorite band was always Pearl Jam.”

Vedder sang “Juicebox” with The Strokes on May 4, 2006, during a Rolling Stone party at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom, again during the Pearl Jam 20 celebrations at Alpine Valley in Wisconsin in September 2011 and most recently at the 2019 edition of the Ohana festival.

The Strokes were in Seattle opening for Red Hot Chili Peppers on the latter’s summer stadium tour and will be on the road with them through Sept. 18 in Arlington, Texas. Pearl Jam’s fall North American tour kicks off Sept. 1 in Quebec City, Quebec.