VMAs 2022: Måneskin Wins Best Alternative for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’

Ethan Torchio, Victoria De Angelis, Thomas Raggi and Damiano David of Maneskin attend the 2022 MTV VMAs. (Photo: Catherine Powell / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global)

Upstart Italian rock combo Måneskin took home the best alternative award during the pre-show telecast of the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards tonight (Aug. 28) for “I Wanna Be Your Slave.” Machine Gun Kelly had won the category for the previous two years.

This year, Måneskin bested twenty one pilots, Panic! At The Disco, Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW, Avril Lavigne ft. blackbear, Imagine Dragons x JID and WILLOW and Avril Lavigne ft. Travis Barker in the alternative category.

Later in the broadcast from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., a black leather-clad Måneskin performed its single “Supermodel” surrounded by women in short black skirts.

The group has enjoyed breakout success in the past year with its album Teatro d’ira: Vol. I, which led to a January appearance on Saturday Night Live and slots at high-profile festivals around the world.

Following a handful of South American shows next month, Måneskin will resume its roadwork with a North American tour beginning Nov. 3 in San Francisco. A sold-out European tour gets underway Feb. 25 in Torino, Italy.

Jonathan Cohen

