Turnstile and Founding Guitarist Brady Ebert Are ‘Parting Ways’

Brady Ebert, the founding guitarist of Turnstile, has left the band. In an Instagram story posted on Friday afternoon, the band released a statement to announce his departure.

“Turnstile and guitarist Brady Ebert are parting ways,” the statement says. “We are deeply grateful for our time together. Our love for him continues and we wish him nothing but the best moving forward. Love, Turnstile.”

In 2010, Ebert co-founded Turnstile with singer Brendan Yates, bassist Franz Lyons, and drummer Daniel Fang. Pat McCrory joined in 2015 as a rhythm guitarist. Ebert appeared on each of the band’s three albums.

But on Turnstile’s current tour, which included a crowd-pleasing set at Lollapalooza, Ebert wasn’t on stage. Instead, friend of the band Greg Cerwonka filled in for him. He was last seen playing with Turnstile during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance in March.

SPIN has reached out to the band’s representative for more information.

Last year, SPIN named Turnstile our artist of the year. With Glow On, the Baltimore natives released one of the most widely praised rock albums in recent memory and claimed the top spot in SPIN‘s album of the year ranking.

Turnstile are slated to perform later this year at Deftones’ Dia de los Deftones festival in San Diego, Goldenvoice’s This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles, and several other dates.

See a screenshot of the announcement of Ebert’s departure below.