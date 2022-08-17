Todd Rundgren Drafts The Roots, Rivers Cuomo, Sparks for New Album

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Todd Rundgren has enlisted The Roots, Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo, Sparks, The Lemon Twigs, Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen, Crowded Houses’ Neil Finn, guitar legend Steve Vai and artist/producer Thomas Dolby for his new album, Space Force. The project will be released Oct. 14 on Cleopatra Records.

The first single, “Puzzle” featuring David Bowie/King Crimson guitarist Adrian Belew, is out now.

Jumping off from the duet-oriented vibe of Rundgren’s prior album, 2017’s White Knight, Space Force finds Rundgren helping his collaborators “bring rarities and never-released material to life,” according to a statement.

Beyond the new album, Rundgren and Belew will team on the upcoming Celebrating David Bowie tour, with help from Scrote, Jeffrey Gaines, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon, Ron Dziubla, Angeline Saris and Travis McNabb. The trek begins Oct. 6 in San Diego and wraps Nov. 13 in Phoenix.

Here’s the track list for Space Force:

“Puzzle” (with Adrian Belew)

“Down With the Ship” (with Rivers Cuomo)

“Artist in Residence” (with Neil Finn)

“Godiva Girl” (with The Roots)

“Your Fandango” (with Sparks)

“Someday” (with Davey Lane)

“I’m Not Your Dog” (with Thomas Dolby)

“Espionage” (with Narcy)

“STFU” (with Rick Nielsen)

“Head in the Ocean” (with Alfie)

“I’m Leaving” (with The Lemon Twigs)

“Eco Warrior Goddess” (with Steve Vai)