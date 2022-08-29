Instagram Facebook Twitter
The War On Drugs Box Up Latest Album With Bonus Tracks

Set features a 7-inch single with two previously unreleased songs plus a wealth of other goodies
The War on Drugs
(Credit: Shawn Brackbill)

The War On Drugs are giving their most recent album, 2021’s I Don’t Live Here Anymore, the deluxe boxed set treatment. The new edition will arrive on Sept. 30 from the group’s official online store as well as select independent retailers.

The set features I Don’t Live Here Anymore on double-vinyl, a 7-inch vinyl single with the previously unreleased songs “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost,” the album on cassette (with “Slow Ghost” as a bonus track), an embroidered patch and six perforated postcards with photos taking during the making of the project. The boxed set is limited to 5,000 copies.

I Don’t Live Here Anymore was the band’s second album for Canvasback/Atlantic after jumping from longtime home Secretly Canadian. It reached No. 22 on The Billboard 200, No. 2 on Top Alternative Albums and No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums tally.

The War On Drugs will begin a fall North American tour Sept. 10 in New Haven, Ct., and has shows on tap through Oct. 22 in Mill Valley, Calif. The trek includes appearances at both weekends of the Austin City Limits festival in October and was to have sported a headlining appearance at The Big Climate Thing festival in Forest Hills, Queens, but that event was postponed by organizers last week.

Jonathan Cohen

