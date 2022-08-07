The Offspring Reveal They’re Safe After SUV Catches Fire on Tour

The Offspring are in the midst of a Canadian tour and things haven’t quite gone according to plan. On Friday, while en route to Rimouski, Quebec to play a show, one of the band’s vehicles caught fire. Thankfully, no one was hurt, but unfortunately, everything inside the SUV was destroyed.



“While traveling through Canada yesterday, something flew off the vehicle in front of us and became wedged underneath one of our SUVs and it caught fire,” The Offspring wrote on Twitter, showing footage of the vehicle engulfed in flames. “Everyone got out safely, but the luggage, passports, laptops and pretty much everything else was destroyed.”



Noodles also shared the scary news on Instagram, posting photos of the roasted SUV. “No one was hurt. Everyone got out of the vehicle unscathed. Unfortunately about half our crew lost all their belongings in the fire, including luggage, computers, & passports. But it could’ve been much worse. The band & I are so thankful & relieved that all involved are OK,” The Offspring guitarist wrote. “No one is sure what started the fire yet, but the SUV hit something big & heavy, possibly a lost trailer hitch, and within seconds the vehicle was in flames. You can see from the video that they didn’t even get off the Highway before everyone had to bail. No time to save any belongings. Scary shit!”



He then gave a special thank you to the band’s crew. “Our crew do all the heavy lifting so that we look & sound as good as possible when we take the stage,” he wrote. “They’re travel & workdays are always longer & more arduous than ours, and we can’t thank them enough for all they do. To see them have to go through something like this is heartbreaking & frightening. I am so glad they are all OK!”































After one more show in Canada, The Offspring embark on a world tour, including dates in Japan, Australia, Brazil, and Europe. See a full list of upcoming tour dates here.