The National Tease New Song Featuring Bon Iver

The National are teasing a new song with Bon Iver. As Reddit user u/Dannydarko pointed out in a post, their are posters plastered around Brooklyn promoting the song, which is called “Weird Goodbyes,” but don’t include release details.

The National have actually been playing the song live since May, without the Bon Iver feature. They performed it for the first time in Pamplona, Spain, but it was referred to as “Bathwater (Mount Auburn)” on the setlist. It’s been played seven times since, and first appeared on the setlist as “Weird Goodbyes” during a show in Cooperstown, NY last month.

Though the bands have technically never collaborated, Aaron Dessner of The National and Justin Vernon of Bon Iver have a side project called Big Red Machine that released its sophomore album, How Long Do You Think It’s Gonna Last?, last year.

The National are currently on a North American tour. See the remaining list of dates below.

The National 2022 North American tour dates:

Aug. 14: Seattle, WA – Seattle Center / Day In Day Out Festival

Sept. 12: Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sept. 13: Kansas City, MO – Grinders KC

Sept. 14: Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field

Sept. 16: Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

Sept. 17: Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park

Sept. 18: Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 19: Pittsburgh, PA – Heinz Hall for the Performing Arts

Sept. 22: Boston, MA – Roadrunner

Sept. 24: Harrisburg, PA – Harrisburg University

Sept. 25: Bridgeport, CT – Seaside Park / Sound on Sound Festival