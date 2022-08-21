Instagram Facebook Twitter
Cass McCombs
Cass McCombs and the Subtle Art of Writing ‘Beautiful Losers’
Blondshell
Blondshell Is Finding Beauty in Love, Anger and Sadness
Sudan Archives
Sudan Archives Builds Her Own World

Johnny Marr Joins The Killers to Cover Classic Smiths Songs

The guitarist joined the band on stage at tour-opening gigs in Vancouver and Seattle
The Killers

The Killers have started off the North American leg of their current tour with a little help from opening act Johnny Marr. At the opening gig Friday (Aug. 19) in Vancouver, Marr joined the band during its set for covers of The Smiths’ “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out.”

The next night, Marr returned to help The Killers perform the latter song and The Smiths’ “What She Said,” and stuck around to lend a hand on the show-closing “Mr. Brightside.” Marr previously played The Smiths’ “This Charming Man” with The Killers at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival in 2019.

 

 

 

 

 

Last month, Marr hopped on stage with Pearl Jam at the band’s show in London’s Hyde Park for covers of Neil Young’s “Throw Your Hatred Down” and The Who’s “Babo O’Riley.”

In March, we caught up with Isaac Brock to discuss the 15th anniversary of Modest Mouse’s We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank, and in that conversation, he said the band was back in the studio with Marr, who was a member of Modest Mouse from 2006 through 2008.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

Addiction

How Ty Herndon Turned a Stint in Treatment into a Collection of No-Filler Comeback Tracks

Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

you may like

more from spin

Coldplay with Steve Coogan
News

Watch Coldplay Cover Kate Bush and ABBA With Steve Coogan as Alan Partridge

Dr. Dre
News

Dr. Dre Opens Up About Brain Aneurysm: ‘They Thought I Was Outta Here’

The Killers
News

Johnny Marr Joins The Killers to Cover Classic Smiths Songs

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top