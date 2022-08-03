The 1975 Unveil ‘Happiness’ Video, Announce Fall Tour Dates

Last month, British pop rock band the 1975 announced that their new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, will be released on Oct. 14. So far, the band has shared the tracklisting and its first single, “Part of the Band.” Today, the Matty Healy-led group released a new video for “Happiness.”
Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the band’s fifth album. It’s their first since 2020’s Notes on a Conditional Form. It was recorded at Real World Studios in Wiltshire, England and Electric Lady Studios in New York City.
THe 1975 will also be touring in the U.S. later this year. It starts on Nov. 3 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut and wraps up on Dec. 17 with a date at Pittsburgh’s UPMC Events Center.
The 1975 Fall 2022 Tour Dates:
11/3/22 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
11/4/22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
11/7/22 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
11/9/22 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
11/10/22 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
11/12/22 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
11/13/22 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium
11/15/22 – Grand Prairie, TX – Texas Trust CU Theatre
11/16/22 – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall
11/17/22 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
11/20/22 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital Festival
11/23/22 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre
11/25/22 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels
11/26/22 – San Diego, CA – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
11/28/22 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
11/29/22 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
12/1/22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
12/2/22 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater
12/8/22 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena
12/10/22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Eagles Ballroom
12/12/22 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
12/16/22 – Newport, KY – PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
12/17/22 – Pittsburgh, PA – UPMC Events Center