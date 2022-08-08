Instagram Facebook Twitter
Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
Welcome to the Wonderful World of Doechii
George Michael: A Life Tells The Story Of A Gifted, Tortured Soul

Teddy Swims, Beauty School Dropout Turned Viral Soul Singer, Visits the Lipps Podcast

The soul-country singer spoke to podcast host Scott Lipps ahead of his new EP and tour
Teddy Swims

This week on SPIN Presents Lipps Service, host Scott Lipps spoke with the viral crossover R&B-soul singer Teddy Swims, two weeks after Lipps broadcast his cover of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” on the podcast (Neal Schon gave his stamp of approval.)

Swims talked about how growing up in Georgia and listening to Al Green inspired him to embark on a career in soul music. Swims also talked about deviating into the world of hair: Swims went to beauty school and also played in hair metal cover bands. Now, he’s got upwards of 440 million views on YouTube and millions of followers.

On the last episode, Lipps spoke with Taylor Goldsmith, the singer of indie rock band Dawes, ahead of the band’s eighth studio album, Misadventures Of Doomscroller. In a wide-ranging conversation, Goldsmith spoke about growing up as a non-surfer at Malibu High, being the square listening to Dave Brubeck and Steely Dan. There, Goldsmith met producer Blake Mills and formed the post-punk band, Simon Dawes, which gradually morphed into the band, Dawes. Goldsmith also spoke about touring at 37, idolizing Bob Dylan, and how he met his future wife, Mandy Moore, on Instagram.

Since it began in 2018, the acclaimed podcast has featured many of the biggest voices and personalities in music, including exclusive interviews with Red Hot Chili Peppers singer Anthony Kiedis, David Lee Roth, Shepard Fairey, Courtney Love, Dove Cameron, Mick Fleetwood, Nikki Sixx, Perry Farrell and many, many more.

Every couple of weeks, a new episode of SPIN Presents Lipps Service is available wherever you consume podcasts (Apple, etc.) Listen below to the full episode with Teddy Swims.

