SPIN Sessions Presents: Sophia Scott

Sophia Scott is a singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist mixing Country, Pop, Rock, & R&B to create her unique and authentic sound. She has garnered over 20-million streams before signing to EMPIRE Nashville from her viral YouTube covers of “Drink Too Much Wine” and “Side Effects”. Sophia Scott has been able to wrap her audience in with a personal touch to her music covering topics about her own struggles in life like divorce, addiction, heartache, and more. With the debut release of her EP One Of These Days finally here Sophia Scott is ready to take the next steps in her career and give her fans what they have all been waiting for.

SPIN caught up with Sophia Scott to talk about her influences, The Kelly Clarkson Show, what makes her music unique, and more. Stream One Of These Days here and check out Sophia Scott’s powerful Session below!



Who is Sophia Scott & how did you come to life?

I was born and raised in Boulder, CO. I grew up in a musical family and have been writing songs since I was in second grade. Growing up on the Front Range I was surrounded by a strong connection to the outdoors, country music, and cowboy culture. I come from a family of incredible story tellers and I think that is the reason I have always been so drawn to country music.

Tell us about your sound – where does your style originate from and what have been your biggest visual, social, and sonic influences?

My sound is ever changing, but I have always had a strong connection to storytelling which is why I love country music. I try to write from the depths of my soul and shoot from the hip. I grew up listening to Mariah and Whitney, along with Shania and The Chicks so somehow I formed my own sound based on a lot of those influences. I am so enamored by vocal acrobats and spent much of my childhood trying to replicate the runs of the greatest soul pop vocalists. I also try to bring an edge and grit to both my song writing and my vocals. I’d say I lie in the Pop Country lane with a lot of soul.

How has your songwriting/production process evolved through time?

My songwriting has just continuously become more and more personal as time goes on. Writing in Nashville is such a wonderful place to write and has been the best and most rewarding challenge to my craft. Production wise, I have become much more involved in the process. I used to not know how to articulate what I was hearing or identify certain sounds which made it difficult to fully express what I wanted. I love being involved in the creation of the sound and feel of the track now.

What ideas, processes, etc. have you been exploring lately to generate inspiration or new musical concepts?

My every day life has probably been my biggest inspiration for creativity lately. I am going through some big transitions and have been trying to cope and digest these changes through journaling, being outdoors, therapy, exercise and new experiences; all of this has led to big creative light bulbs.

How do you define and perceive success? What’s your journey been this year in the pursuit towards it?

I think that word is tough for me and also always changing. If you were to ask me five years ago I’d probably have a totally different answer. I think how I try to look at success now is whether or not I am able to wake up every day and do what I love, and pay my bills from being able to do what I love. There is a lot I haven’t accomplished, and a lot that I want to get to, but I am working on living in the moment and appreciating the success that I do have. It’s easy to get lost in this business when you’re constantly looking ahead.

What makes you want to discuss such personal topics in your lyrics like divorce, addiction, heartache and hope?

For me, it’s the shit that really matters and the topics that really help the healing process for others. Also I want to be a voice that helps progress moving forward in the world. I think the hard conversations are the ones that matter most. It’s always the artists that really speak to their truth and to the real pain they’re going through that speak to me the most so I feel inclined to show that same respect. Feels like an important job to be honest as a songwriter.

How did you feel making your first debut on The Kelly Clarkson Show?

Incredible. She is so beyond wonderful and I’ve been such a fan for my entire life. She is one of my biggest inspirations so it meant the world.

What song on the new EP One Of These Days do you connect with the most?

Probably the title track, ‘One Of These Days’, it walks through many parts of my entire life and has become my personal reminder that through any hardship there will always be strength and growth on the other side.

What do you feel makes you unique or stand out from other artists?

I think a lot of what I have to say and talk about. Especially in this genre it is hard to be honest and there are definitely certain things that I should probably shy away from talking about but I feel a responsibility to not do that.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you had to give a title to the current stage you’re at in your career, what would it be?

Growth

In what ways do you wish to inspire up and coming artists/producers that are aiming to get their creative work out into the world?

I hope to inspire writers and producers to make what they think sounds and feels authentic to them and not follow what they think is “working” or “popular.” It is always the people that try something new and different that are the most interesting and I believe, the ones who make a real statement.

What’s next for Sophia Scott?

TOURING. I hope haha. I want to get on a tour so bad. Also working on an album and I can’t freaking wait for people to hear it. SO much new music.

Take a chance now and manifest something: ______________.

Go on tour with Maren Morris 🙂

Any last words for the SPIN-verse?

Find the yee to your haw, not the hell to your naw! Hahah. I saw that recently on a meme and I’m obsessed.