Second Everclear-Led ’90s Rock Festival Canceled on Short Notice

Spyglass Music Festival has been scrapped this weekend in Sunbury, Pa., due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’
Everclear
(Credit: Ashley Osborn)

Everclear might want to think twice about the lasting power of the ’90s rock revival. For the second time in eight days, a grunge era-leaning festival led by the band has been scrapped on short notice, as the Spyglass Music Festival in Sunbury, Pa., is no longer happening this weekend.

The festival’s social media accounts are quiet about the news, and its Facebook page appears to be down, but a post on fellow headliner Fuel’s Instagram page says the event has been canceled “due to unforeseen circumstances.” Fan chatter seems to point to poor ticket sales and staffing issues as the culprit.

Spyglass was also to feature ’90s bands Fuel and Fastball alongside several dozen lesser-known artists such as Scott Pemberton, Medusa’s Disco, Burn In Effigy and Liquid Lucky.

As previously reported, Everclear was supposed to headline the Flannel Nation festival in San Pedro, Calif., on Aug. 13, but organizers canceled it three days prior “due to ongoing problems and logistical setbacks.” Everclear had pulled itself off the bill the night before after concluding organizers did “not have the adequate means to provide the level of experience our fans expect and deserve while attending an Everclear show.”

Everclear will celebrate its 30th anniversary on its own headlining tour this fall, with support from fellow scheduled Flannel Nation participant Sponge.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

