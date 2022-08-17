Paramount To Air Taylor Hawkins Tribute in London on Sept. 3

Paramount will air the Sept. 3 Taylor Hawkins tribute concert live from London’s Wembley Stadium across Paramount+ (domestically), Pluto TV (internationally) and MTV Brand YouTube Channels (globally). In addition, CBS will air an hour-long edition of the show that night, while MTV’s one-hour special will air that night in Latin America and the following day in other international markets. MTV will later broadcast a two-hour cut on a date to be announced.

As previously reported, the event will feature a wealth of high-profile performers in salute to Hawkins, who died suddenly in March while on tour with Foo Fighters in Bogota, Colombia. Beyond the Foos, who will be making their first on-stage appearance since Hawkins’ passing, the lineup includes Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones, The Police’s Stewart Copeland, Rush’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor, The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde and comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock.

In London, blink-182’s Travis Barker, The Pretenders’ Martin Chambers, veteran session drummer Josh Freese, Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, The Darkness’ Justin Hawkins, Hawkins’ son Shane, the Joe Walsh-led classic rock outfit James Gang, AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson, Kesha, The Struts’ Luke Spiller and Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich have also joined the bill.

New to the lineup for the corollary Hawkins tribute event on Sept. 27 at the Forum in Los Angeles are Barker, Violet Grohl, Shane Hawkins, James Gang and Ulrich, along with Skid Row’s Sebastian Bach, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott and Phil Collen and Level 42’s Mark King. Proceeds from both shows will benefit MusiCares.

In related news, Grohl made a rare public appearance last night (Aug. 16) during a Judd Apatow-organized benefit for Victims First at Largo in Los Angeles. The artist loudly sang the guitar line of Seals and Crofts’ soft-rock staple “Summer Breeze” with Beck, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Foo Fighters producer Greg Kurstin and actor John C. Reilly.