James Greer with Vanessa Solomon
SPIN DNA: James Greer

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom Team for ‘Edge of the Edge’

Their new album is out on Aug. 12
Panda Bear Sonic Boom
(Credit: Ian Witchell)

Animal Collective’s Panda Bear and Spacemen 3’s Sonic Boom have a new collaborative album on the way. Out on Aug. 12, Reset sees them do exactly that. The album is comprised of songs that have been built off of samples.

The duo released their latest song from Reset today. Titled “Edge of the Edge,” it features a sample of Randy & the Rainbows’ 1963 doo-wop hit “Denise.” The video for the song is directed by Danny Perez.

 

Last month, they released the album’s first single, “Go On,” which sampled the Troggs.

The musicians have been working with each other since Sonic Boom mixed Panda Bear’s 2011 album Tomboy.

Proceeds from the album will be distributed to a number of charities. A $1 contribution from each CD & LP sold goes towards Earthisland.org. Earth Island Institute’s non-profit mission is to conserve, preserve, and restore the environment. A limited edition of 500 translucent pink LP is exclusively available on Bandcamp with a $10 contribution from each copy of this LP edition sold that goes to support MAPS.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

