Øya Fest Returns to Oslo

After a two-year hiatus, last weekend Oslo hosted the 21st year of Øya Festival. Headliners included Gorillaz, Florence and the Machine, and Nick Cave—making it feel like a more laid back version of say, Coachella of Governor’s Ball. (Why wouldn’t you want to attend a music festival where you have the option of taking a morning swim in the postcard-worthy fjords?) However, the lineup was also full of home team acts like Sondre Lerche, Jenny Hval, and AURORA. The deep bench of talent also extended to acts that have yet to venture stateside making Øya the best place to find a new favorite. Check out our gallery to see snaps of some of our favorite Norwegian acts.

(All photos by Laura Studarus)