Watch Off! in a Gun-Blazing Riot in New ‘Kill To Be Heard’ Video

Off! have just shared “Kill To Be Heard,” the second taste of their forthcoming Free LSD. The video draws from the band’s upcoming feature film of the same name, which SPIN previously detailed in our behind-the-scenes feature of the band’s extensive music doings this year.

 

 

“Kill To Be Heard” features appearances from D.H. Peligro (Dead Kennedys), Don Bolles (Germs), David Yow (Jesus Lizard), Davey Havok (AFI), Chloe Dykstra, Chris D. (Flesh Eaters), and Chelsea Debo. It’s a riot of a video that includes the band’s new members, Justin Brown and Autry Fulbright, in an intense garage show gone wrong. Very quickly, audience members pull out some guns and begin shooting the band, while Off! takes revenge by knifing an old man.

Off! is slated to perform Free LSD on a live arena tour, which kicks off in a trio of shows in Spain that precede their U.S. tour beginning in October.

The first single off the record, “War Above Los Angeles,” was released in July alongside the album announcement.

The Keith Morris-led quartet will release their first full-length record in eight years on Sept. 30 via Fat Possum.

 

Off! 2022 Tour Dates

(All dates marked * w/ Zulu)

10/6 – Bilbao, Spain – Kafe Antzokia
10/7 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Upload
10/8 – Madrid, Spain – Block Party Arganzuela
10/24 – Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/26 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/28 – Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co.
10/29 – Austin, TX @ Levitation Festival
10/31 – Memphis, TN @ Black Lodge Video
11/1 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East *
11/2 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
11/4 – Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall *
11/5 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *
11/6 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church *
11/10 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *
11/11 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall *
11/12 – Montreal, QC @ Cafe Campus *
11/13 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace *
11/16 – Detroit, MI @ Third Man Records *
11/17 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *
11/18 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
12/8 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *
12/9 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive *
12/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge *
12/12 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey *
12/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw *
12/14 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios *
12/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Independent *
12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

