Queen of Sheba May Be the Most Interesting Album of the Year
Welcome to the Wonderful World of Doechii
George Michael: A Life Tells The Story Of A Gifted, Tortured Soul

Nicki Minaj to Receive Vanguard Award and Perform at 2022 VMAs

The rap superstar is also dropping a new single, ‘Super Freaky Girl,’ on Friday
Nicki Minaj
Jeff Kravitz / Contributor

Nicki Minaj is slated to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The rap star will also perform for the first time in four years at the event, which will take place at 8 pm ET on Aug. 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gilllmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and chief content officer, music at Paramount+. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.'”

Minaj is nominated this year for her “Do We Have A Problem?” feat. Lil Baby video in the “Best Hip-Hop” category. She is a five-time VMA winner, 17-time nominee and has previously performed at the show six times. Minaj is gearing up for the release of her latest single “Super Freaky Girl” on Friday (Aug. 12).

Missy Elliott, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, and Jennifer Lopez are the prior recipients of the Vanguard Award. The gold-plated Moon Person trophy is awarded by MTV to “artists for their outstanding contributions and profound impact on music video and popular culture.” David Bowie, The Beatles, and director Richard Lester were the first to receive the recognition at the inaugural VMAs in 1984.

It was recently announced that Anitta, J Balvin, Panic! at the Disco, and Marshmello x Khalid are also slated to perform at the awards show later this month.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

