Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

The Neal Casal Music Foundation has established a fellowship in the name of the late musician, who died by suicide three years ago today (Aug. 26) at the age of 50. The program will enable one person to work in a paid capacity with mental health non-profit Backline amid its efforts to provide resources to members of the music industry and their families.

In a statement, the Foundation says “The Neal Casal Fellow will support Backline’s long-term clinical strategy, working alongside Backline’s Clinical Director and key partners to build programming to support the real-time needs of the music industry.” Applications are available here.

Casal was a well-regarded musician who released 10 solo albums and performed with Ryan Adams and the Cardinals, Chris Robinson Brotherhood and Circles Around The Sun, among other groups.

“The loss of Neal Casal started a ripple, and a long-overdue conversation across the music industry which led a group of us to form Backline in 2019 to create a stronger safety net for musicians and music industry professionals,” says Backline co-founder Jenn Glickman. “Since our inception, we have provided mental health services to thousands of people across the country.The Neal Casal Fellowship is a powerful next chapter in our story with the Neal Casal Music Foundation, and will help us to expand our reach and clinical resources in 2023 and beyond.”

“Our hope for the Neal Casal Fellowship is to provide clinical support to Backline so that they can continue serving those in need within the music industry,” says the Foundation’s Michele Augis. “On the third anniversary of Neal’s passing, we’re honored to collaborate on a fellowship in his name that will provide services greatly needed by musicians and their teams who bring joy to so many, and often at the risk of their own mental wellness. We look forward to welcoming the Neal Casal Fellow and integrating them into the Backline mission.”