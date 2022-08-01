Instagram Facebook Twitter
Perry Farrell
Shooting Hoops With Perry Farrell
Tony Sly
The Life and Legacy of Tony Sly: No Use for a Name Singer Honored by Friends and Family a Decade Later
Swedish House Mafia
Swedish House Mafia Kickoff Paradise Again Tour With a Rave in a Sold-Out Arena

Mystikal Arrested and Charged With Rape and False Imprisonment

The rapper was previously indicted for rape in 2017 and sexual assault in 2014
Mystikal
Daniel Zuchnik / Contributor

New Orleans-born rapper Mystikal was arrested yesterday (July 31) in Prairieville, La., according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The artist, whose real name is Michael Tyler, was charged with first-degree rape, simple robbery, domestic abuse battery (strangulation, false imprisonment) and simple criminal damage to property.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, deputies responded to an area hospital at 11:58 pm on July 30, where they interviewed a sexual assault victim who sustained minor injuries during the attack. Mystikal was identified as a suspect following further investigation. The rapper was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and is being held without bond.

The sheriff’s office wrote that this is still an ongoing investigation.

Mystikal has previously been arrested and charged with sexual assault. In 2017, he turned himself in to authorities and pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape and second-degree kidnapping. He ended up being indicted for the charges, but they were later dropped in 2020 for lack of evidence. He was also arrested in 2002 on charges of rape and extortion, and he pled not guilty to sexually assaulting his hairstylist. He spent six years in prison for sexual battery and extortion convictions, and had to register as a sex offender upon his release in 2010.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All
Joe Walsh Dave Grohl
Impact

VetsAid to Feature Final James Gang Set, Dave Grohl, NIN, Black Keys

Impact

Bloom Vol 23: Gratitude at The Gorge

Mental Health

Anthony Green Faced a Familiar Demon in the Creation of Boom. Done

Impact

The Newport Folk Festival: Making Mental Health A Priority

you may like

more from spin

Mo Ostin
News

Mo Ostin, Legendary Warner Bros Records Executive, Dies at 95

Lollapalooza 2022
Recaps

The Best, the Mess and the Rest: Lollapalooza 2022

Beyoncé
News

Beyonce to Remove Ableist Lyric From Renaissance

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top