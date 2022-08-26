MTV Video Music Awards 2022: How to Stream Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPIN may receive an affiliate commission.

This year’s MTV Video Music Awards will be one for the books. Rap icon Nicki Minaj will accept the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award — a fitting recipient since she is simultaneously enjoying her first-ever solo Number One with the Rick James-sampling banger “Super Freaky Girl.”

Lil Nas X, who won the ultimate “Moon Person” award last year for “Montero (Call Me By Your Name),” will have a chance to take home the trophy again for “Industry Baby” alongside Jack Harlow. Plenty of other massive names will be there as nominees and performers, from Lizzo and Harry Styles to Bad Bunny and BLACKPINK.

Now, the question is: How to watch? We’ve got you covered. Check out our recommendations for streaming the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

How do I watch the MTV Video Music Awards on regular cable TV?

The VMAs will air live on MTV (duh), as well as the Paramount Network, BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Pop, TV Land, and VH1. If you don’t have cable, you can buy a digital antenna (like this one) that will get you access to networks to watch the MTV Video Music Awards on live TV.

How do I watch the MTV Video Music Awards live on streaming services or online?

Cord-cutters can watch the VMAs on a variety of streaming platforms on Sunday. Below are the best options:

Hulu + Live TV lets you stream on-demand events including the MTV Video Music Awards. You can sign up for the Hulu + Live TV package on its own, or bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ for an annual rate of $69.99 (ad-supported) or $75.99 (ad-free). With Live TV, you can even record up to 50 hours of content.

Hulu has multiple free trials for all of its packages, and that includes its ad-supported subscription for $6.99 per month. With the base plan, you can stream Hulu free for 30 days until your subscription payment starts. To get the free trial, you’ll need to sign up for the subscription upfront with your email and login information, and Hulu won’t charge you the $7 monthly subscription fee until your trial ends. The Hulu free trial is available online for all new subscribers — no promo code needed.

Stream the MTV Video Music Awards with a free trial of Hulu + Live TV. And if you’re a fan of Handmaid’s Tale, this may be your best option since the show is coming back next month.

Paramount+ offers a free seven-day trial on its Essential streaming plan ($4.99 per month after one week free) and its Premium Plan ($9.99 per month after one week free). The Premium Plan offers 24/7 live news via CBS, which will include access to stream the MTV Video Music Awards this Sunday.

Stream the MTV Video Music Awards with a free week of Paramount+. Plus, if you’re a fan of Survivor, this platform is the easiest way to catch new and old episodes.

Sling TV is a low-cost streaming platform with lots of customization. There are three different tiers, Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue. For tuning in to the MTV Video Music Awards, we recommend the Blue Tier ($35 per month) which you can get for half off the first month if it’s your first time signing up. Sling TV’s Premium Tier, Blue + Orange, is $50 per month, but only $25 for the first month.

Stream the MTV Video Music Awards on Sling TV.