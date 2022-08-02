Mo Ostin, Legendary Warner Bros Records Executive, Dies at 95

Mo Ostin, the legendary Warner Bros Records executive, died on Sunday night in his sleep at the age of 95.

Born on March 27, 1927, Ostin’s first job in the music business was working at Verve Records. In 1960, Reprise Records founder Frank Sinatra hired him to be the label’s general manager. Later that decade, the company was bought by Warner Bros. Records. In the early ’60s, Ostin signed the Kinks and Jimi Hendrix following his Monterey Pop Festival set in 1968.

Ostin was named Warner-Reprise’s president in 1970 and was upped to CEO in 1972. During his tenure, Ostin worked with an all-star group of musicians, including Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, Fleetwood Mac, Grateful Dead, Tom Petty, Bonnie Raitt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Green Day. Paul Simon, Van Morrison, and Van Halen.

He left Warner in 1994 and joined DreamWorks Records upon when it was founded in 1995 by Steven Spielberg, Jeffrey Katzenberg, and David Geffen. In 2003, Ostin would be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Warner Music CEO and co-chairman Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman and COO Tom Corson revealed the news of Ostin’s death in a statement, which you can read below.