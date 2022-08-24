Mick Jagger Pays Tribute to Charlie Watts a Year After His Death

Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has paid tribute to the band’s late drummer Charlie Watts, who died a year ago today (Aug. 24) at age 80.

In a video montage posted on Twitter and set to the Stones’ 1974 track “Till the Next Goodbye,” Jagger says in voiceover, “I miss Charlie, because he had a great sense of humor. Outside of the band, we used to hang out quite a lot and have interesting times. We loved sports — we’d go to football, we’d go to cricket games and we had other interests apart from just music. But, of course, I really miss Charlie so much.”

Thinking of Charlie today 💙 pic.twitter.com/zkP5CwZthe — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) August 24, 2022

The Stones have pressed on without Watts, who joined the band in 1963 and never missed a show prior to his death. He was replaced on stage by drummer Steve Jordan, who has now completed two tours with the band, including a recent 60th anniversary trek through Europe.