Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Releases Debut Single as Lolahol

Model, dancer and Madonna offspring Lourdes Leon has unveiled her debut single, “Lock&Key” under the moniker Lolahol. The track’s accompanying video finds Leon taking rapid trip throughout New York City.

The futuristic clip was directed by Eartheater, shot and edited by Moshpit and choreographed by Lolahol. She most recently collaborated with Eartheater, who also co-produced the track, when she was featured in the new Mugler SS22 campaign alongside Bella Hadid and Chloe Sevigny. Lolahol’s fashion influences shine through in the video, from a Billie Eilish-inspired baggy goth fit to tight cut-out mini dresses.

“Lock&Key” is layered with experimental, quick electro beats and Lolahol’s soothing vocals, making for a gritty club-pop feel. Her salacious lilt opens the track: “Why can’t I just lock into a Polly Pocket / It could all be crystal clear / Keep a photo of you in my locket / Addicted to the comfort.” The song was released through Eartheater’s label Chemical X, and produced by Samual Burgess and Hara Kiri.

Last year, Lolahol made her music video debut when she starred in Eartheater’s own “Joyride” with Tony Seltzer. As a model, she has been the face of various brand campaigns this year such as Marc Jacobs, Swarovski, Mugler, Calvin Klein and Barragán.