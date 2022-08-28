Instagram Facebook Twitter
A Day in the Life of…Doll Machine
Pussy Riot
Pussy Riot’s Provocative Pop
Odd Jobs: Cartel’s Will Pugh Brings His Pop-Punk Legacy to the Golf Industry

Lindsey Buckingham, Johnny Marr Join The Killers in Los Angeles

Musicians joined forces for songs by Fleetwood Mac and The Smiths
The Killers
Lindsey Buckingham and Brandon Flowers onstage in Los Angeles (Credit: @robloud)

The Killers‘ current North American tour has found the band frequently performing with their opening act, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, and last night (Aug. 27) at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, they were joined by another legendary rocker.

On-again/off-again Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham took the stage during the encore to guest on “Caution” from The Killers’ 2020 album Imploding The Mirage and stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Go Your Own Way.” Buckingham and Marr then both joined The Killers for a show-closing “Mr. Brightside.”

Earlier in the set, Marr lent a hand on a cover of The Smiths’ “This Charming Man”; the musicians have previously performed the latter band’s “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” during the tour, which continues tonight outside Phoenix.

 

 

 

Daniel Kohn

Daniel Kohn

Share This

tags:

, ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

Criminal Justice Reform

Jace Allen Expands From His Criminal Justice Reform Past on Taking Sides

Impact

Bloom Vol 24: Remission

you may like

more from spin

The Killers
News

Lindsey Buckingham, Johnny Marr Join The Killers in Los Angeles

Win Butler
News

Win Butler Accused of Sexual Misconduct by Four People, Says Encounters Were Consensual

Le Tigre
Interviews

Le Tigre’s Radical Dance Party Returns

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top