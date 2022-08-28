Lindsey Buckingham, Johnny Marr Join The Killers in Los Angeles

The Killers‘ current North American tour has found the band frequently performing with their opening act, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, and last night (Aug. 27) at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium, they were joined by another legendary rocker.

On-again/off-again Fleetwood Mac member Lindsey Buckingham took the stage during the encore to guest on “Caution” from The Killers’ 2020 album Imploding The Mirage and stuck around for a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s classic “Go Your Own Way.” Buckingham and Marr then both joined The Killers for a show-closing “Mr. Brightside.”

Earlier in the set, Marr lent a hand on a cover of The Smiths’ “This Charming Man”; the musicians have previously performed the latter band’s “Stop Me if You Think You’ve Heard This One Before” and “There Is a Light That Never Goes Out” during the tour, which continues tonight outside Phoenix.