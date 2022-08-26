Netflix’s White Noise Adaptation to Feature New LCD Soundsystem Song

Netflix’s upcoming film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s classic 1985 novel White Noise will include the first new original song in five years from LCD Soundsystem, according to Variety. The track is called “New Body Rhumba” and will be released as a single later this year.

SPIN can also reveal that the James Murphy-led group will resume its annual residency at New York’s Brooklyn Steel in December, with dates to be announced. LCD just wrapped four-night runs at the Fox Theater in Oakland, Calif., and the Warfield in San Francisco; it will also perform this weekend at the This Ain’t No Picnic festival in Los Angeles alongside The Strokes, Beach House, Kaytranada and Phoebe Bridgers.

Directed by Noah Baumbach and scored by Danny Elfman, White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. The film will screen at the upcoming Venice and New York Film Festivals, although no theatrical release date has been revealed. Click here to watch the official trailer. Murphy previously scored Baumbach’s films Greenberg and While We’re Young.

LCD Soundsystem’s last new music came on the 2017 album American Dream. Album track “Tonite” earned the group its first Grammy when it took home the best dance recording trophy in January 2018.

Murphy remains active with his Brooklyn wine bar and restaurant The Four Horsemen. Those in the know can also enjoy his nearby private club Night Moves, which boasts one of the best sound systems of any venue in the five boroughs.