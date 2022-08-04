Lady Gaga Confirms Starring Role in Joker Sequel

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Blondie's Clem Burke: 'Iggy Was In Pantyhose… Basically Naked From the Waist Down'
The pop singer will star as Harley Quinn next to Joaquin Phoenix
Lady Gaga
Rich Fury / Staff

Lady Gaga is slated to return to the big screen as Harley Quinn in the sequel to the Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker. Titled Joker: Folie à Deux, it is the follow-up to the Todd Phillips film, which was released in 2019. The pop superstar, who is currently on her Chromatica world tour, shared a teaser today (Aug. 4) on her social media accounts confirming that she’ll appear in the film.

 

 

The teaser shows silhouettes of Lady Gaga and Phoenix as their respected roles set to Fred Astaire’s “Cheek To Cheek.” Joker: Folie à Deux is out in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024.

Joker received a Best Picture nod at the 2020 Oscars, and Phoenix took home the Best Actor Academy Award for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck (a.k.a. Joker). Lady Gaga was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of Ally Maine in A Star Is Born at the 2019 Oscars, where she won Best Original Song for the film’s lead track, “Shallow.” Last November, she starred in House of Gucci alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino, and Jared Leto.

Lady Gaga just wrapped up the European leg of her tour, and she will venture to North America this week to perform on Aug. 6 in Toronto.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Pre-tour tacos for everyone. Photo by Josh Chesler
