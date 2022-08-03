IDLES Break the Monotony in ‘Stockholm Syndrome’ Video

Over the weekend, IDLES played on one of the main stages at Lollapalooza, playing a typically roaring set. Today, the British post-punk band shared a new video for “Stockholm Syndrome.”It features homemade masks, dancers and references to Gus Van Sant’s polarizing 2003 film Gerry.

“Stockholm Syndrome” starts with a reverb-heavy, driving bass line before descending into hardcore, surf-rock-style madness. Over the propulsive instrumentals, lead singer Joe Talbot roars deeply abstract lyrics about power and morality.

The video for “Stockholm Syndrome” matches the ambiguity of the meaning behind these lyrics.

“The initial idea of the video was to try and visualise the monotony hell of having to work to survive and how the ‘machine’ eventually engulfs you and strips you of your freedoms,” director Charlotte Gosch and IDLES guitarist Lee Kiernan said in a statement. “But we wanted to achieve this in a metaphorical way that kept the meaning as open as possible. So it becomes rather a visual representation that can be read in many different ways.”

The song is off of Crawler, which was released last November. The album was produced by the band’s Mark Bowen and Kenny Beats.

IDLES will kick off their North American tour on Aug. 27 in Pasadena with a set at the This Ain’t No Picnic Festival. The quick run wraps up on Sept. 17 with a show at Roadrunner in Boston.

IDLES 2022 Tour Dates:

Aug. 12: Cornwall, UK ( Boardmasters Festival)

Aug. 17: Portugal (Parades Des Coura, Portugal)

Aug. 19: London, UK (All Points East)

Aug. 24: Belgium, Brussels (Ancienne Belgique)

Aug. 25: France (Rock en Seine Festival)

Aug. 27-28: Pasadena, CA (This Ain’t No Picnic)

Aug. 30: Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

Sept 1: Dallas, TX (The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Sept 2: Kansas City, MO (The Truman)

Sept 3: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater)

Sept 4: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

Sept 7: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 8: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 9: Cleveland, OH (Agora Theatre)

Sept 12: Newport, KY (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION)

Sept 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

Sept 14: Washington, DC (The Anthem)

Sept 15: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

Sept 17: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)

Oct 27: Christchurch, NZ (James Hay Theatre)

Oct 28: Wellington, NZ (Shed 6)

Oct 29: Auckland, NZ (Town Hall)

Oct 31: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 1: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 2: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 3: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 5: Adelaide, AUS (The Gov)

Nov 6: Brisbane, AUS (Fortitude Music Hall)

Nov 8: Perth, AUS (The Astor Theatre)