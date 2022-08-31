Gorillaz Sail to Cracker Island With Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Gorillaz have rounded up an eye-popping roster of guests for their new album Cracker Island, which will arrive Feb. 24 from Parlophone. Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny, Beck and Adeleye Omotayo lend a hand on the project, with Thundercat having already appeared on the summer release of the title track.

The album’s next single, “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala and The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown, is out today (Aug. 31), following its live debut in tandem with those artists on Aug. 19 at London’s All Points East festival. “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Gorillaz frontman Damon Albarn said from the stage.

The 10-track Cracker Island is Gorillaz’ eighth studio album and follows 2020’s Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez. It was recorded in London and Los Angeles this year with help from producers Greg Kurstin and Remi Kabaka Jr., and will be available in a variety of formats, including deluxe vinyl and limited edition collectors boxes.

The group’s extensive 2022 tour will finally hit North America beginning Sept. 11 in Vancouver. Beyond Tame Impala and Brown, recent shows have featured guest appearances by Mos Def, The Clash’s Paul Simonon, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder and EARTHGANG.

Gorillaz Cracker Island track listing:

“Cracker Island” ft. Thundercat
“Oil” ft. Stevie Nicks
“The Tired Influencer”
“Tarantula”
“Silent Running” ft. Adeleye Omotayo
“New Gold” ft. Tame Impala and Bootie Brown
“Baby Queen”
“Tormenta” ft. Bad Bunny
“Skinny Ape”
“Possession Island” ft. Beck

