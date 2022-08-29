VMAs 2022: Eminem and Snoop Dogg Trip Through the Metaverse

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Much like in the song’s video, the rappers transformed from human into animated Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters
Eminem Snoop Dogg
(Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Eminem and Snoop Dogg took a trip through the proverbial metaverse during their MTV Video Music Awards performance of “From the D 2 the LBC” tonight (Aug. 28). Much like in the song’s recent music video, the veteran rappers transformed from human into animated Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters.

This time out, the segment began with Eminem and Snoop relaxing on a couch while the latter puffed on a comically oversized joint. The fumes apparently sent Eminem hurtling into a virtual world, where he and Snoop flew through midair from great heights and commandeered a weaponized flying car. The real artists finished the song in front of the similarly real VMAs audience at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Eminem and Snoop performed “From the D 2 the LBC” for the first time on June 23 during ApeFest at New York’s Pier 17. The song appears on Eminem’s new best-of collection, Curtain Call 2.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

(Photo by Arturo Holmes / Getty Images)
