Death Cab for Cutie Unveil Spoken Word ‘Foxglove Through the Clearcut’

Death Cab for Cutie is out with their new single, “Foxglove Through the Clearcut,” from the forthcoming album, Asphalt Meadows. The track is accompanied by a lyric video from frequent Death Cab collaborator Juliet Bryant, which heightens the track’s moving spoken-word components and meditative instrumentation.
“‘Foxglove’ is by far the most personal song on the record,” lead vocalist and guitarist Ben Gibbard said in a statement. “While I was writing it, I thought I was merely the narrator. But the longer I sat with it, I realized I was both the protagonist AND the narrator.”
The band previously released “Here to Forever” and “Roman Candles” from the upcoming album. The eight-time Grammy-nominated group will perform next at Indianapolis’ All In Festival on Sept. 4, followed by a U.S. headlining stint beginning Sept. 22.
Asphalt Meadows Track List
I Don’t Know How I Survive
Roman Candles
Asphalt Meadows
Rand McNally
Here to Forever
Foxglove Through The Clearcut
Pepper
I Miss Strangers
Wheat Like Waves
Fragments From The Decade
I’ll Never Give Up On You
Death Cab for Cutie 2022 Tour Dates
September
4 – All IN Festival – Indianapolis, IN *
22 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee ^
23 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Festival Field ^
24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed ^ – SOLD OUT
26 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live! ^
27 – Washington, DC – The Anthem ^
29 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met ^
30 – New York, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^
October
1 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion ^
3 – Raleigh, NC – Red Hat Amphitheater ^
4 – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy ^
6 – Richmond, VA – Virginia Credit Union LIVE! ^
7 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit ^
8 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery ^
10 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE ^
11 – Detroit, MI – The Masonic ^
13 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory ^
14 – Kansas City, MO – Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland ^
15 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival *
17 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren – SOLD OUT
18 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues Anaheim # – SOLD OUT
19 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl #
21 – Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre #
22 – San Diego, CA – Epstein Family Amphitheater @ UC San Diego # – SOLD OUT
23 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #
24 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater #
26 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre † – SOLD OUT
27 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre † – SOLD OUT
* Festival Performance
^ w/ Low
# w/ Yo La Tengo
† w/ Chong the Nomad