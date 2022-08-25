David Bowie Documentary Gets Companion LP Full of Rare Tracks

The highly anticipated David Bowie documentary Moonage Daydream will be accompanied by an album of the same name featuring a host of rare and previously unreleased material, as well as new mixed made especially for the film. The first is for “Modern Love,” which accentuates the original version’s piano line and a cappella backing vocals.

Directed by Brett Morgen, the film version of Moonage Daydream will be released in theaters and IMAX on Sept. 16. The digital version of the companion album arrives the same day, followed by a two-CD set on Nov. 18 and a three-LP package at some point in 2023.

Among the other rare finds on the album are a previously unreleased live take of “Rock ’n’ Roll With Me” from Bowie’s 1974 tour, an alternate take on “Quicksand” from the album Hunky Dory and a 1973 live medley of “The Jean Genie” and The Beatles’ “Love Me Do,” featuring Jeff Beck on guitar. Bowie’s dialog is interspersed throughout the track list. The compilation was produced by longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti.

Moonage Daydream premiered in late May at the Cannes Film Festival and will air on HBO and HBO Max next spring. It’s the first film to officially be sanctioned by Bowie’s estate following his death in 2016 at age 69.

Here is the track list for Moonage Daydream:

“Time… one of the most complex expressions…”

Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 1)

Hallo Spaceboy (Remix Moonage Daydream Edit)

Medley: Wild Eyed Boy From Freecloud / All The Young Dudes / Oh! You Pretty Things Live)

Life On Mars? (2016 Mix Moonage Daydream Edit)

Moonage Daydream (Live)

The Jean Genie / Love Me Do / The Jean Genie (Live) (featuring Jeff Beck)

The Light (Excerpt)*

Warszawa (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

Quicksand (Early Version 2021 Mix)

Medley: Future Legend / Diamonds Dogs intro / Cracked Actor

Rock ‘n’ Roll With Me (Live in Buffalo 8th November 1974)

Aladdin Sane (Moonage Daydream Edit)

Subterraneans

Space Oddity (Moonage Daydream Mix)

V-2 Schneider

Sound And Vision (Moonage Daydream Mix)

A New Career In A New Town (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Excerpt)

“Heroes” (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

D.J. (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Ashes To Ashes (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Move On (Moonage Daydream acappella Mix Edit)

Moss Garden (Moonage Daydream Edit)

Cygnet Committee/Lazarus (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Harmonium Edit)

Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Let’s Dance (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

The Mysteries (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Suicide (Live Moonage Daydream Edit)

Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix 2)

Word On A Wing (Moonage Daydream Mix)

Hallo Spaceboy (live Moonage Daydream Mix)

I Have Not Been To Oxford Town (Moonage Daydream Acappella Mix Edit)

“Heroes”: IV. Sons Of The Silent Age (Excerpt) *

★ (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

Ian Fish U.K. Heir (Moonage Daydream Mix Excerpt)

Memory Of A Free Festival (Moonage Daydream Mix Edit)

Starman

“You’re aware of a deeper existence…”

Changes

“Let me tell you one thing…”

“Well, you know what this has been an incredible pleasure…”

* Performed by Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra conducted by Marin Alsop