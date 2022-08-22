Coldplay Plot 2023 European Stadium Tour

Fresh off six sold-out, guest-filled performances at London’s Wembley Stadium, Coldplay has extended their Music of the Spheres tour with European stadium dates next year. The trek will resume May 17, 2023, in Coimbra, Portugal and run through July 15-16 in Amsterdam. Tickets go on sale Thursday (Aug. 25).

As previously reported, Coldplay brought out H.E.R., Craig David, Natalie Imbruglia, actor Steve Coogan and rapper Stormzy during the Wembley run for a host of covers. Watch the performance of “Blinded by Your Grace Pt. 1” with Stormzy from last night’s show below.

Coldplay’s tour continues Wednesday in Glasgow before venturing to South America for multiple-night stands in Lima, Bogota, Santiago and Sao Paulo. It wraps with an astonishing 10 shows at River Plate stadium in Buenos Aires from Oct. 25 to Nov. 8.

Coldplay 2023 European tour dates:

May 17: Coimbra, Portugal (Estádio Cidade de Coimbra)

May 24-25: Barcelona (Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys)

May 31, June 1: Manchester, England (Etihad Stadium)

June 6: Cardiff, Wales (Principality Stadium)

June 21: Naples (Stadio Diego Armando Maradona)

June 25, 26: Milan (Stadio San Siro)

July 1: Zurich (Stadion Letzigrund)

July 5-6: Copenhagen (Parken)

July 8-9: Gothenburg, Sweden (Ullevi)

July 15-16: Amsterdam (Johan Cruijff Arena)